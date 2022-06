Warmer weather makes for the perfect time for family gatherings around the fire, but a firepit isn’t always accessible for every family. What if we told you that you’d be able to DIY your own table top firepit? The creative genius behind Made With Grace & Grit, and master DIYer, Cassie Beech stopped by to show us how we can whip up a perfectly sized firepit with just a few DIY staples.

DIY tabletop fire pit