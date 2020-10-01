DIY Halloween candy chute



Halloween in a normal year is scary enough with all those little ghouls and goblins running around your neighborhood. Only this year, like so many other events, Halloween will be altered by the novel coronavirus. One thing that isn’t likely to be changed is the fact that there will be at least some trick-or-treaters at your door looking for candy. And how do you hand out candy without getting closer than 6-feet to a single trick-or-treater? So we scoured the Internet and found a novel idea developed by a Cincinnati, Ohio dad and his 6-year-old daughter: The answer to this Halloween quandary is the Halloween Candy Chute and here is how you can make your own.

