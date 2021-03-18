DIY graphic tee upgrades with Butterfly Boutique

A T-shirt is arguably the most popular garment to have ever been created. They are equally worn by men and women and recently *graphic tees have emerged as a popular choice in the fashion community. Whether it features a funny image or a humorous line, graphic tees always look attractive.

Carrie Thompson with Butterfly Boutique knows all about the appeal of the graphic tee. In fact, a large part of her business features a selection of graphic tees that can be custom ordered. She shows us how we can re-fashion a graphic tee to make an even bigger statement.

If you’d like to see the complete selection of all Butterfly Boutique has to offer, the website is butterfly-boutique.com. You can also find her at this weekend’s Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

