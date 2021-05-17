In our rush to get outside and enjoy the warmer season by planting seeds and seedlings, it can be easy to forget exactly what you planted a few weeks later.
And that could mean you’re pulling up a cucumber plant when you thought you were getting a carrot.
We’ve got the perfect idea to help you keep your spinach separate from your sweet potatoes: Garden markers that you can make yourself that add a little extra pizazz to your garden plot.
DIY garden markers
In our rush to get outside and enjoy the warmer season by planting seeds and seedlings, it can be easy to forget exactly what you planted a few weeks later.