DIY frame working with wood

Custom framing and shelving can set your art above the rest, but if you’ve ever shelled out for a custom job you know all too well that it can sometimes be a bit pricey to get the look you want: From the cost of lumber, to having the craftsman put in the time to make them the costs really add up. Thankfully, Heather Kittlelson is joining us on set today. Heather is a Woodworking Artist at Redemption Artistry, and she’s here to show us how we can DIY our own frames to keep our homes fully customized.
