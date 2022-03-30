Have you ever found a slight odor in your home, and when you finally placed the scent you realized it was coming from your couch? Then wondered, “How do you even begin to clean a piece of upholstered furniture?”



Emily Paulsen is a mom and essential oils expert. Emily showed us how to create our own DIY cleaners that aren’t just for your couch, but every upholstered and leather surface in your home using the power of essential oils.

Recipe for leather cleaner