It’s dad’s week here on KELOLAND LIVING and every day this week we’re showing you a gift idea or something special you can do for dear old dad. Today we kicked it off with a classic game with a twist.



If your dad loves dominoes, and no we’re not talking pizza, we’ve got the perfect DIYmineos for you and one proud papa.

Need another gift idea for Father’s Day? DIY beer holster for dad

DIY Dominoes with pencil stamp and paint

DIY Dominoes with stencils