Nothing is as sweet as a treat during the holiday season. But, who says that your belly and tastebuds should be the only one’s revealing in sweets this season? That’s why today we demonstrated you how you can create your own DIY sweet treats for your tree and décor to add a touch of color and sweetness to the greatest time of year.

DIY ornament step 1

Directions:

Mix water with modge podge to make it thinner.

Fill ornament with a little modge podge/water mixture and swirl around to make the entire ornament covered on the outside

Add glitter and shake to cover edges.

Paint the outside for frosting.