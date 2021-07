SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- With temperatures reaching triple digits in KELOLAND, there is a focus on staying safe in the summer heat. This means, among other things, staying cool and keeping hydrated. But if you have a pet, you've got more than just yourself to think about.

When it comes to extreme temperatures, pets can be just as vulnerable as humans. KELOLAND News took to the streets, sidewalks and parks today with the heat index peaking in Sioux Falls at 111°F. We took along an infrared heat gun to get a sense of the temperatures your four-legged friends could be encountering. In addition to this, we also brought together some essential tips to keep your companions safe.