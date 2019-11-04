DIY car seat ponchos

Keeping your children safe and warm through the winter is a priority for parents across KELOLAND. But for some parents the ability to provide a safe, warm covering for their baby is a real struggle. Which is what inspired Ashley Thompson and a group of her friends to start making car seat ponchos to distribute to parents of babies and toddlers who need them.

Supplies for a baby/toddler sized poncho:

-2 pieces of coordinating fleece, 1 yard a piece (use 1 1/4 yard size pieces for a larger poncho

-a hooded sweater for the same size child as will use the poncho (the hood is used for a pattern)

-scissors

-a marker and string to use as a compass when drawing your circle

-pins and sewing supplies

-a sewing machine

