DIY car seat ponchos

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:

Keeping your children safe and warm through the winter is a priority for parents across KELOLAND. But for some parents the ability to provide a safe, warm covering for their baby is a real struggle. Which is what inspired Ashley Thompson and a group of her friends to start making car seat ponchos to distribute to parents of babies and toddlers who need them.

Supplies for a baby/toddler sized poncho:
-2 pieces of coordinating fleece, 1 yard a piece (use 1 1/4 yard size pieces for a larger poncho
-a hooded sweater for the same size child as will use the poncho (the hood is used for a pattern)
-scissors
-a marker and string to use as a compass when drawing your circle
-pins and sewing supplies
-a sewing machine

KELOLAND Living DIGITAL EXTRA: Sewing the hood

Check back soon for a video tutorial that breaks down how to sew the hood together and attach it to the poncho!!

