DIY Candles

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Holiday preparations usually mean you’re headed to the butcher, the baker, and maybe the banker, but when was the last time you headed to a candlestick maker? If you’re searching for the perfect festive scent for your holiday home look no further. Today we’re being joined by Beth Gammel who is the Manager of Freedom Studios. She’s here to walk us through how we can make our own DIY candles. She’s also going to explain how we can help Call To Freedom put an end to Human Trafficking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 