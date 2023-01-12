Bird watching is a pastime for many people in KELOLAND, and with the number of birds in the area, it’s easy to understand why. So, how can you draw the feathery little friends to your home?

We showed you one sure fire way by demonstrating how to make your own DIY bird seed ornaments that will bring the birds to your yard and provide them with a snack during the colder weather when food sources can be scarce in the wild.

Bird seed ornament