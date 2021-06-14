DIY beer holster for dad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- While we had widely scattered rain this morning in eastern KELOLAND, the sun made another appearance and the temperatures returned to the 80s and 90s.

Same 'ol, same 'ol in weather for this week as high temperatures will easily make the 90s with some of us returning to 100 degree heat. But, we are looking at much cooler air next week, possibly 20 to 25 degrees cooler as we go from the 90s to the 70s.