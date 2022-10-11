We’re keeping the ball rolling on spooky season! Last week we showed you how you can join us in getting a jump on your Halloween costumes for the year. While the bat wings are ready to fly and the count’s coat has been soaked and dyed, there are still a few pieces we need to prepare. That’s why this week we showed you how you can whip up your own collar and how you can add a little something extra to your pre-made coat that will give you a leg up on those other trick-or-treaters hitting the streets.