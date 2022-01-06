DIY aromatherapy dough that will make everyone want to play

If you are a parent, no one needs to tell your what play-doh smells like. The words brings that fragrance to mind in a way that’s almost indelibly etched in our minds.

Emily Paulson is also a mother with kids who like to play with dough, only as an essential oils expert, she’s developed a dough that smells better and, we’re going to be honest here, once you get a whiff of this stuff, you will be playing with dough, too.

Ingredients
2 cups flour
2 cups colored water
1 cup salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
5 drops of essential oils 


Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for essential oils, in a large saucepan and stir until combined.
  2. Once combined, put over medium heat. Using a spatula, continue to stir ingredients together until it forms a ball. Note: Don’t overcook as it will lead to dry play dough.
  3. Remove from heat and cool on parchment paper.
  4. Once cool, add five drops of your favorite essential oil and knead until thoroughly combined.
  5. You’re done! Just store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for months of fun

*recipe courtesy of Doterra

