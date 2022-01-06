DIY aromatherapy dough that will make everyone want to play

If you are a parent, no one needs to tell your what play-doh smells like. The words brings that fragrance to mind in a way that’s almost indelibly etched in our minds.
Emily Paulson is also a mother with kids who like to play with dough, only as an essential oils expert, she’s developed a dough that smells better and, we’re going to be honest here, once you get a whiff of this stuff, you will be playing with dough, too.
Ingredients
2 cups flour
2 cups colored water
1 cup salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
5 drops of essential oils
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients, except for essential oils, in a large saucepan and stir until combined.
- Once combined, put over medium heat. Using a spatula, continue to stir ingredients together until it forms a ball. Note: Don’t overcook as it will lead to dry play dough.
- Remove from heat and cool on parchment paper.
- Once cool, add five drops of your favorite essential oil and knead until thoroughly combined.
- You’re done! Just store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for months of fun
*recipe courtesy of Doterra