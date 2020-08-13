DIY a glam locker for less than $10

Heading back-to-school comes with its own stressors. Nowhere is that more apparent than when your kids head to middle school. From Navigating different classrooms and changing teachers every period, to wanting to fit in while still standing out. It’s something that I haven’t dealt with since I was in middle school. But all that’s changing this year, as my daughter, Ava, is heading to Patrick Henry Middle School. – To make sure she’s comfortable on that first day we went all out and gave her a dreamy locker makeover.

Locker Chandelier:

Glue a magnet to the top of a puck light. I used Gorilla glue to make sure it would last! Use a pipe cleaner or wire to wrap around the magnet and then extend outward and attach to the larger wooden embroidery hoop on two opposite sides. Use two pieces of pipe cleaner or wire to attach the second, smaller hoop below the first. Glue the tassel trim around each of the wooden hoops.

Locker Wallpaper:

Cut scrapbook paper to size and then either glue magnets to the back of the paper, or simply lay it in the locker and place magnets over the paper in the corners.

Locker Bulletin Board:

Glue two or three pieces of cork board together to make it thick enough to stick a push pin in. Cheap cork board coasters from the craft store work great! Glue a magnet in each corner of the board. Glue gold clothes pins to the front of the cork board to easily hang photos if desired.

Mini Locker Supply Holders:

Glue glittery papers, fabrics or ribbons to the sides of toilet paper rolls, ribbon rolls ect. Glue down to a cork board or card stock to create a bottom.

By using some materials we had and shopping the clearance section of the craft store – we spent less than $10!

Below you can find information about Panther Preview provided by Patrick Henry Middle School:

Panther Preview Day: Monday, August 24th

Patrick Henry will once again host our annual back-to-school Panther Preview Day, with some slight modifications to ensure the health and safety of all of our staff, students and families. We invite all incoming 6th graders, any new 7th or 8th grade student, and students in our RISE program to join us for an in-person open house on Monday, August 24th at Patrick Henry during the suggested times listed below. All families attending the open house are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, and to limit the visit to just the student and one adult per household. For more information regarding the details of the Panther Preview Day, please see below.

All returning 7th and 8th grade students will be invited to join their teachers for a virtual open house and parent information session. The link to join the virtual back-to-school session will be provided to all families via email on August 24th. 7th and 8th graders will also be able to view their schedules online any time after 5:00 p.m. August 24th. In addition, all families that have completed their Online Registration (OLR) and Annual health and emergency updates will receive their students’ schedule in the mail no later than Tuesday, August 25th. We strongly encourage all families to complete their OLR as soon as possible. If you need assistance or access to a device to complete your OLR, please call our school office to arrange a time. Returning 7th and 8th grade students will have an opportunity to take their school photo once school starts. The 7th grade school picture day will be on Tuesday, September 1st and the 8th grade school picture day will be on Thursday, September 10th. More information regarding ordering school photos will be provided.

All 6th Grade, Students in our RISE program, and New 7th and 8th Grade Student Open House Times on Monday, August 24th:

Last Names A – G: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Last Names H – N: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Last Names O – Z: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

All 7th and 8th grade new students: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

***If you cannot attend at your suggested time, we encourage you to still attend at one of the other available time frames.

Panther Preview Details for 6th Grade, RISE, and New to Patrick Henry Families:

Families attending the Panther Preview Day will be asked to start in the main gym, where you will receive your students schedule, as well as additional information. From there families will be invited to tour the building, find their classrooms, and meet their teachers. Stations you can visit in the main gym include:

· Class Schedule Pick-Up

· 20-21 Yearbook Information

· Panther Café – lunch and breakfast information

· Athletic Information

· PTO and Spirit wear

· School Pictures through Lifetouch

· Bus and Transportation

· YMCA After School Program