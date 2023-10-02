C’mon Barbie Let’s go party! Get your boogie shoes and head down to the discotheque, it’s time to bust a move this Halloween. Even if your arms are a little stiff.
We showed you the next step in our Halloween journey, we once again took inspiration from the movie of the summer to get decked out in gold and shimmy as disco Barbie and Ken.
