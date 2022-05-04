We’re days away from Mother’s Day, and while you may think you’ve got the perfect gift, there’s still time to create something totally custom.



We’ve walked you though the basics of crochet and even figured out a pattern or two. Now, we’re showing you how you can create the perfect crocheted booties aka “croshooties” for the mom of a little one in your life. After all, as many parents know, babies aren’t super likely to keep a shoe on, but a croshootie? Your chances may be a little higher.

Baby fox in crocheted booties

Crochet Baby Booties

Sole:

Row 1: Chain 10, 2 HDC in second stitch from hook, 7 hdc, 5 hdc in last chain, turn 7 hdc going down the back side of original chain, 2 hdc in last stitch, slip stitch join (23)

Row 2: Chain 1, 2 sc in same stich, 2 sc in next stitch, 4 sc, 3 hdc, 2 hdc in each of the next 5 stitches, 3 hdc, 4 sc, 2 sc each in last two stitches, slip stitch join (32)

Row 3: Chain 1, (1 hdc, 2hdc) x2, 7 hdc, (1 hdc, 2 hdc) x2, 2 hdc x 2, (1 hd, 2 hd) x2, 7 hdc, (1 hd, 2 hd) x 2.join slip stitch ( 42)

Upper:

Row 4: 42 Hdc back loop only

Row 5: 42 sc

Row 6: Chain 1, sc 11, hdc, (hdc2tog, hdc) x2, (dc2tog, dc) x3, (hdc2tog, hdc) x2, hdc, 6 sc, slip stitch to join (34)

Row 7: Ch1, sc 13, hdc, hdc2tog, 4dc2tog, hdc2tog, hdc, 7 sc, slip stitch to join(28)

Cuff:

Row 8: 28 dc alternating front post and back post stitches

Row 9+ repeat row 8 until desired cuff height is reached

Where to find the post in a crochet stitch

