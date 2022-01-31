66 million years ago giants roamed the earth and ruled the roost when it came to being the baddest on the block. Now, we’re bringing them back from a land before time. Well, not the actual dinosaurs, we’ve all seen how that movie plays out. We showed you how you can use the Japanese art of Amigurumi to crochet your own cuddly dinosaur that won’t have you hiding from carnivores in a laboratory,

Must-know crochet abbreviations

Legs and Body

Make two:

Rnd 1: 8 sc in a mr (8)

8 sc in a mr (8) Rnd 2: sc inc around (16)

sc inc around (16) Rnd 3: (1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (24)

(1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (24) Rnd 4: (3 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (30)

(3 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (30) Rnd 5: working in BLO, sc even (30)

working in BLO, sc even (30) Rnd 6 – 7: working in both loops now, sc even (30)

working in both loops now, sc even (30) Do not cut the yarn once you have crocheted the 2nd leg, ch 2 instead.

instead. Merge the 2 legs together:

Rnd 8: join the yarn to any one st of the last round of the 1st leg, work 1 sc into the same st, then work 29 sc, (keep working into the 2 chains in between the legs), 2 dc, (keep working on the 2nd leg), 30 sc, (keep working into the 2 chains in between the legs), 2 dc (64)

join the yarn to any one st of the last round of the 1st leg, work 1 sc into the same st, then work 29 sc, (keep working into the 2 chains in between the legs), 2 dc, (keep working on the 2nd leg), 30 sc, (keep working into the 2 chains in between the legs), 2 dc (64) Rnd 9: (7 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (72)

(7 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (72) Rnd 10: sc even (72)

sc even (72) Rnd 11: (8 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (80)

(8 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (80) Rnd 12 – 14: sc even (80)

sc even (80) Rnd 15: (8 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (72)

(8 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (72) Rnd 16 – 19: sc even (72)

sc even (72) Rnd 20: (7 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (64)

(7 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (64) Rnd 21 – 25: sc even (64)

sc even (64) Rnd 26: (6 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (56)

(6 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (56) Rnd 27 – 28: sc even (56); start stuffing the body

sc even (56); start stuffing the body Rnd 29: (5 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (48)

(5 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (48) Rnd 30: sc even (48)

sc even (48) Rnd 31: (4 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (40)

(4 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (40) Rnd 32: (2 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (30)

(2 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (30) Rnd 33: (1 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (20)

(1 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (20) Rnd 34: sc dec around (10); finish stuffing the body firmly

sc dec around (10); finish stuffing the body firmly Rnd 35: sc dec around (5)

Tail

Rnd 1: 4 sc in a mr (4)

4 sc in a mr (4) Rnd 2: (1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (6)

(1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (6) Rnd 3: sc even (6)

sc even (6) Rnd 4: (2 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (8)

(2 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (8) Rnd 5: sc even (8)

sc even (8) Rnd 6: (3 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (10)

(3 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (10) Rnd 7: sc even (10)

sc even (10) Rnd 8: (4 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (12)

(4 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (12) Rnd 9 – 10: sc even (12)

sc even (12) Rnd 11: (5 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (14)

(5 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (14) Rnd 12: sc even (14)

sc even (14) Rnd 13: (6 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (16)

(6 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (16) Rnd 14: sc even (16)

sc even (16) Rnd 15: (7 sc, 1 sc inc) rep twice (18)

Head

Rnd 1: 7 sc in a mr (7)

7 sc in a mr (7) Rnd 2: sc inc around (14)

sc inc around (14) Rnd 3: (1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (21)

(1 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (21) Rnd 4: sc even (21)

sc even (21) Rnd 5: (2 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (28)

(2 sc, 1 sc inc) rep around (28) Rnd 6 – 9: sc even (28)

sc even (28) Rnd 10: (2 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (21)

(2 sc, 1 sc dec) rep around (21) Rnd 11: 7 sc, 4 sc dec, 6 sc (17)

7 sc, 4 sc dec, 6 sc (17) Rnd 12: (1 sc dec, 1 sc) rep 5 times (11)

(1 sc dec, 1 sc) rep 5 times (11) Rnd 13: 4 sc, 1 sc dec, 5 sc (10)

4 sc, 1 sc dec, 5 sc (10) Rnd 14 – 15: sc even (10)

Need more crochet tips or looking for some inspiration? Check out these other segments we have done on crocheting!