From blankets to hats and even tops, crocheting is a trend that is here to stay. Only, it can start to cost a pretty penny when you’re wanting something new for your wardrobe or a crafty addition to your home decor. What if we told you that you can make your own trendy pieces for a fraction of the cost?
Yet, before you can tackle a big project, you’ve got to learn the basics. That’s why today, Ashley is showing Brittany, and you at home, a few simple stitches that you can practice to prepare to tackle bigger projects in no time. All with just a few of the crochet-sics.
Crochet-sics: How to chain, single crochet and double crochet
