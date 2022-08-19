Are you ready to tackle our next crochet adventure? This time it’s bringing your plants into the mix.



Today, we showed you how you can whip up a crocheted plant holder that makes the perfect gift, and adds a custom touch to any home.

Frida Kahlo plant cozy

Frida Kahlo’s roses:

Start by making a chain in increments of 10+1. These roses start with chaining 31. Turn.

Row 1: SC into the second chain from the hook. (Ch2, skip next chain, SC)* continue all the way across. Chain 2 and turn.

Row one

Row 2: (3DC in first chain space, ch 1, slip stich in same chain space, slip stich in next chain space) repeat 3 times or for approximately 1/3 of row, (3HDC in next chain space, ch 1, slip stich in same stitch space, slip stitch in next chain space) repeat 2 times, (3SC in next chain space, ch 1, slip stich in same chain space, slip stitch in next chain space.

Row two

Roll the flower up starting from the smaller scallop size, keeping it rather flat and not too conical. Sew together with a tapestry needle and yarn tail.