“Crochanimal” paws: Crocheted cat paw chair socks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Two state lawmakers agree workers within the South Dakota Department of Corrections are being paid too little.

Both Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) and Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) serve on the state Corrections Commission, a panel of legislators, judges and representatives of business and labor formed by state law in 2013. Low compensation for workers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary and other state DOC facilities is nothing new, both men agreed.