Creating the perfect Thanksgiving tablescape

Planning the perfect holiday meal can be one of the most stressful parts of any gathering. Are there dietary restrictions that need to be remembered? Is the turkey full cooked? One aspect that may get overlooked is the presentation of the meal. A mistake our next guest warns against. We’re being joined by Renee Bauman, Owner of Hitch Studio. She’s here today to show us how we can craft the perfect tablescape that will impress even the harshest relative coming to your holiday meal.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!