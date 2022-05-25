Ahhh, summer. It’s the time to gather with your friends and family in the great outdoors, but as any host will tell you, it can be tough to make an outdoor table pretty.



Thankfully, Renee Bauman, owner of Hitch Studios, showed us how we can create the perfect outdoor tablescape for your next barbecue that is sure to impress your guests.

Renee Bauman and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Rainbow fruit trifle