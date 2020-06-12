Create your own patterns with DIY block printing

These days, if you see a piece of clothing, upholstery or drapery fabric with a pattern, chances are it was made by using a loom or printer. As early as the 14th century, people living in India and China printed patterns onto fabric with carved wooden blocks. It is the oldest textile printing technique and the easiest. Even the kids can try it. So today, with the help of Chad Nelson of Vinland Prints, we’re going to show you how you can do-it-yourself at home.

Here are is a list of supplies that Chad recommends for at home block printing. Most are also available at local craft stores.