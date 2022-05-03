On Mother’s Day, it can feel good to receive a card or letter from your kids that says they care and appreciate you. Because, after all, moms work hard to be the best they can! That’s why Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson decided to share a simple DIY Mother’s Day card that you can create on your own just in time for the special mom in your life.
Materials needed:
Card template. Click here to download.
Colored paper
Glue Sticks
Hole punch
String or ribbon
Tape
Paper straw
Shape cutter (optional)
Directions:
- Download, print and cut out the template.
- Cut out a circle 10cm in diameter. Write a message on it.
- Glue circle in the middle of the flower card.
- Add any hearts in the petal area or other crafty shapes you desire.
- Fold the template along the dotted lines. Once folded it should be collapses into a heart.
- On the front write Mom and decorate.
- Glue or tape a paper straw to the back side.
- Using the hole punch, punch a hole on the side of the heart where it opens.
- Use string or ribbon to tie a bow to keep the card shut.