On Mother’s Day, it can feel good to receive a card or letter from your kids that says they care and appreciate you. Because, after all, moms work hard to be the best they can! That’s why Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson decided to share a simple DIY Mother’s Day card that you can create on your own just in time for the special mom in your life.

DIY Mother’s Day Card

Materials needed:

Card template. Click here to download.

Colored paper

Glue Sticks

Hole punch

String or ribbon

Tape

Paper straw

Shape cutter (optional)

Directions: