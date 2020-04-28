Color block a bouquet for Mother’s Day

Although we should show our moms appreciation every day, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to show the mother in your life some extra love. For most moms out there, you can’t go wrong with the gift of flowers. Monica Pugh is the owner of Floras and Bouquets. She has a fun DIY gift idea for your mom that is sure to brighten up her day and her home.

Floras and Bouquets is offering a virtual Mother’s Day class! Sign up for the class here and Monica will deliver all the supplies you need and then you can join her Facebook live to learn how to put the bouquet together. We think surprising the mom in your life with this class would be the perfect gift.

*Please note that on today’s segment the time and date of the class was listed incorrectly. The class takes place at 7:30 on May 8th!