Check out these chess tips before you hear “check mate”

A record 62-million households watched “The Queen’s Gambit” in its first month. In fact, the show’s streak makes it one of the most popular limited series on Netflix. And that has also led to massive interest in the game of chess. So why not take a crack at the game yourself? It’s a little risky, but we’ve done the calculations and this gambit is worth it.



Jack Hilgenberg is a local high school student in Sioux Falls and a champion chess player.



He’s here today to show us the ropes when it comes to the game, in hopes that we’ll be able to put our friends and family in check.

