In less than two weeks, the ghouls will be out to play and the witches will be running amuck in the streets. Yet, before the moon hangs high on Halloween night you have to get all of your decor in order.
That’s why today we’re showing you how you can create a perfectly carved pumpkin that will set your front steps apart from all the others in the neighborhood. All you’re going to need is a gourd-geous orange round and and a few tools you can find around the house …including cookie cutters.
Carving hacks for ‘gourd-geous’ pumpkins
