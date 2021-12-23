Carving a Christmas roast with Riviera Catering & Events

According to Dr. Seuss the Christmas holiday is the perfect time to “feast, feast, feast, feast.” Whether your menu includes Who-pudding is entirely up to you, but our next guest suggests that your menu include “rare Who-Roast Beast.” Matt Sapari with Riviera catering is no Grinch. In fact, after showing us how to carve a turkey for Thanksgiving, he generously offered to come back again and show us the finer point of serving a Christmas roast (prime-rib). And whatever you slice it, we know this could be a pretty tasty entree’ on your table.
