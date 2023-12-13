While many of us can’t wait to deck the halls each holiday season, that rush of excitement often fades when it comes time to take all the decorations down.



Once the last present has been opened and the Christmas carols stop playing on the radio, things like Christmas tree skirts get tossed in a box and stashed away without a second thought.



But…not for our Jill-of-all-trades, Dr. Jill Kruse. She couldn’t bear to send her Christmas tree skirt to the dark basement closet. Instead, she imagined how to give it a new purpose. Who says decor has only one use? With a bit of creative spirit, Jill transformed what could be cast aside into a stylish statement piece you can wear all winter.