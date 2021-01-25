Cabin fever busters: DIY collapsible cardboard fort

Ever since KELOLAND Living first took to the airwaves three years ago, we have shown you many ways to craft the beloved charcuterie board. We've shown you traditional boards, healthy options, a smore charcuterie board - and even how to make the board itself. Today we have a new - and pandemic-approved option of this timeless party staple.

April Meyerink works in finance by day, but her friends have labeled her "charcuter-crazie" for her obsession with charcuterie boards - including this latest edition - jar-cuteries. She's here to show us how to put together a charcuterie-esque snack that you can put a lid on.