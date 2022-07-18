A bouquet of fresh-cut flowers brightens almost everyone’s mood. But before you just throw those flowers from your yard in a vase, there are a few useful tricks of the trade that can take your bouquet from fine to fabulous.



Monica Pugh is a florist and owner of Floras & Bouquets. She’s here to show us how to use flower foams, tapes and frogs to make arrangements even a florist would be proud of.