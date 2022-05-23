It’s no secret that getting ready every single day can be a little draining. Not just on your bank account when you run out of your favorite foundation, it can also weigh on you mentally.
That’s why on today’s show Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson tried out a few of the internet makeup hacks that seem to be everywhere on social media.
It’s no secret that getting ready every single day can be a little draining. Not just on your bank account when you run out of your favorite foundation, it can also weigh on you mentally.