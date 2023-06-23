As KELOLAND Living’s Brittany Kaye about to transition to the working world outside of television, she started to think about what she’ll need to get the job done. Luckily, her favorite cohost of all time had one last DIY for her.



That’s right! KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson is sending her off in style as they put together a little DIY work-on-the go kit she can use at home, in the office, or in her local coffee shop.