Growing up, your mom probably made you countless breakfasts — everything from bacon and eggs to Lucky Charms and Eggo waffles. That means it’s only fair that on Mother’s Day, you start her morning with an incredible meal that’s made with love. The one way to take your gesture up a notch? Serve it to her in bed on a stylish tray you also made yourself.
Today’s guest is Regan Duvall who is the Safety and Quality Control Director at Jans Corporation. She shows us how to create this handy tray which can not just be used on Mother’s Day, it could also make an appearance the next time you’re sick with a cold and mom brings you a bowl of chicken noodle soup along with a little TLC.
Bring mom more than just breakfast in bed with this DIY tray
Growing up, your mom probably made you countless breakfasts — everything from bacon and eggs to Lucky Charms and Eggo waffles. That means it’s only fair that on Mother’s Day, you start her morning with an incredible meal that’s made with love. The one way to take your gesture up a notch? Serve it to her in bed on a stylish tray you also made yourself.