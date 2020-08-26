Bead Designs by Carol using creative techniques to create jewelry

Carol Buckneberg is the artist behind Bead Designs by Carol and she is here to give us a preview of what you’ll find at her booth during our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show in October on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall
If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@keloland.com.
Latest KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show vendor segments
- Photography is all about capturing light. And where there is light, there will be shadows. It’s the shadows that add some wonderful characteristics to photographs that can transform them from […]
- The wonderful thing about receiving a bouquet of flowers is the beauty they bring to anywhere you display them. The not-so-beautiful part is that fresh flowers often don’t last more […]
- Anybody can recycle. All you need to do is separate your plastics, paper, carboard and glass into a recycling container for the garbage service to pick up twice a month. […]
- Have you found a new hobby during all that stay-at-home time? For our next guest, a quest to find away to take a break from screen time, wound up in […]
- The Institute of Design and Technology helps students explore design careers through Project Boot CampFrom scrolling the social media feeds during Fashion Week or binge watching episodes of “Project Runway”, it’s only natural to wonder whether you could be a future Tim Gunn, Stella […]