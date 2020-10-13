Be ahead of the carve with this pumpkin centerpiece

As we head deeper into the fall season, you may be wondering how you keep your centerpiece festive in between the summer blooms, and the blood red poinsettias of the winter. Luckily, flower artisan, Monica Pugh recently stopped by to show us how we can build an idyllic center piece from a pumpkin. But, it’s much more than setting the gourd in the middle of the table, she’s taught how to level it up for a truly show-stopping moment.

Making a Pumpkin Centerpiece class is just one of dozens of courses being offered now through December. Whether you’re interested in learning to draw, speaking a new language or wood working, you’re bound to find a course that fits your interests. And with all that extra time we’re all spending at home, now is the perfect time to take up a new hobby. You can find details and the Fall Course Catalogue online at SF.K-12.U-S/Our-district/ComEd.