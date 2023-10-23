Get ready to sweat! As we celebrate Halloween as Sporty Barbie and Ken, we’re getting ready to get out and hit breakneck speeds on our rollerblades. We’ll get out there on the trails with our rollerblades like they did in the movie.



But let’s be honest, neither of us is in quite the shape that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are, and the thought of wearing Lycra fills me with fear. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still embrace Barbie’s workout affinity.



And while we have the outfits down pact, we needed a couple accessories. Particularly the 80’s neon classic visor.

More Barbie Movie inspired Halloween costumes: