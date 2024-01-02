If you’ve ever survived hosting a party, you know nothing is more satisfying than being told you threw a great one. But what is a party without show stopping decorations?
We were joined by our resident balloon artist, Lindy Bell. Lindy showed us how to take a pile of latex and the air around us to make a show-popping sculpture built better with balloons.
If you’ve ever survived hosting a party, you know nothing is more satisfying than being told you threw a great one. But what is a party without show stopping decorations?