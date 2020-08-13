Back-to-school healthy lunch tips

Heading back to school means that for many, the cafeteria is going to become the go-to spot for lunch. Yet the cost of eating out every day can start to add up. What your child chooses to eat off that tray might not equal the most nutritionally balanced meal. That’s why Registered Dietitian, and Health Promotion Specialist, with Live Well Sioux Falls, Morgan Vander Zee is here to show us some healthy sack lunches for back to school that could give your kids a healthier meal and may even save you a little money.
