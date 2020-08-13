Back-to-school healthy lunch tips

Going back to school is a hectic time for everyone involved. From teachers building their lesson plans, to parents making sure they get to the drop-off line on time, and of course, for the students who are going back after six months away from the classroom. So, we wanted to share something that may lessen the stress. Owner and instructor of Heirloom Creations, Sara Snuggerud, shows us how to make an over-the-chair organizer that's perfect for keeping those school supplies in one place.

These organizers are perfect for these pandemic times where shared school supplies and frequent cubby stops can spread COVID-19. But remember to ask your children's' teachers before bringing these into the classroom!