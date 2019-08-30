Registered Dietitian Kelsey Johnson is joining us today to show us a couple of tasty and quick recipes to help you and your family start the day off on the right foot. Recipes are included below.

back-to-school breakfast ideas

See how we prepped our smoothie bag so that your mornings are seamless in this digital extra!

Recipe: Very Berry Smoothie

1 cup mixed berries or any combination of berries

1 cup baby spinach, not packed

1 medium banana, sliced

Handful green or red grapes, sliced

1 cup 1% milk, Fairlife used in this recipe

1 5.3oz 100 calorie vanilla Greek yogurt

1 Quart sized Ziploc bag

Wash fruit and slice as directed. Place into quart sized Ziploc bag. Add spinach to Ziploc bag as well. Freeze 24 hours or until ready to use.

When ready to make smoothie, place content of Ziploc bag in blender with yogurt and milk. Blend until smooth and serve.

Makes 2 servings! Great to make 4-5 Batches at a time to stock up your freezer for the school year!

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats