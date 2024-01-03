It’s January in KELOLAND, which means there will likely be at least a few days coming up when you and your kids are unable to go outside due to the cold.



On days like that, many people wonder, “How can I keep my family entertained without a screen?” We’ve got the answer, and instead of avoiding the snow and cold, we did our favorite thing and embraced winter, this time, by bringing the snow and ice inside with a unique take on DIY non-melting snow and icicles.

To make fake snow dough combine 1 part hair conditioner with 5 parts baking soda and enjoy!