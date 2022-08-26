You’ve planted it. You’ve weeded it. You’ve watered it all summer long! And now is finally the time to reap what you’ve sown. But how do you know when the time is right to pick your bounty and share it with family and friends. It’s probably the most common question among gardeners and the answer can vary depending on what the crop is. So Ashley Thompson headed out to one of seven Sioux Falls Community Garden’s run by the Minnehaha Master Gardeners to catch up with Minnehaha County Master Gardeners president, Cami Jacobsen, to get us a few helpful harvest tips.

Cami Jacobsen and Ashley Thompson in Cami’s garden

Harvesting garden crops

Lacinato kale

Lacinato kale

Lacinato kale grows 2 to 3 ft tall and has dark blue-green leaves. The taste is often described as slightly sweet and slightly earthy. When it comes to kales, Lacinato is also called “the darling of the culinary world”.

Purple Dragon carrot

Purple Dragon carrot

Purple Dragon was named for its deep purple exterior, although the interior is a fiery dark orange with a bright yellow core. It has an uncommonly spicy flavor.

Barbarella eggplant

Barbarella eggplant

Barbarella is known for its flavor which is less bitter than traditional eggplant.

German Pink tomato

German Pink tomato

The German Pink tomato plant grows up to six feet tall and produce high yields of fruit. The tomatoes are almost seedless, and especially delicious to eat raw.

Pollinator flower beds

Tomatoes