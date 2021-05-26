Today is the perfect day to let your inner child fly. That’s because it is National Paper Airplane Day which is celebrated every year on May 26th to commemorate the fanciful aeronautical toy.
Paper airplanes have fascinated kids and adults around the globe for generations. The practice of constructing paper planes is sometimes referred to as aerogami, after origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.
And while crafting paper planes is said to have originated out of ancient China, the art is said to have been perfected out of Japan. Today, we’ve asked a Sioux Falls aerospace engineer to show us how to craft the perfect paper plane. We’re even going to have a fly off at the end of the show.
An aerospace engineer’s guide to folding a paper airplane
