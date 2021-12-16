Adding some glam to your holiday makeup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Senior defensive end Joey Wehrkamp of the University of Sioux Falls has been selected to the first-team defense on the 2021 Associated Press NCAA DII All-American Team, which was announced Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The selection of Wehrkamp, who led USF to an 8-3 record and an NSIC South Division title, gives USF 121 All-Americans in school history, including student-athletes selected to six Associated Press teams in past seven years. In 2018, Gabriel Watson and Trey Pipkins, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, were named First Team AP All-Americans on offense. Dennis Gardeck, who is a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was named to the first team defense in 2017. USF Offensive guard Antonio Green was named second team in 2016 while Solomon St. Pierre was a first-team selection in both 2014 and 2015.