Who isn’t looking to bring more sparkle into their lives? Regardless of whether you’re wearing the sparkle on your shoes, in your hair, or in your makeup-a little glitter can makes you feel elevated. But, have you ever thought about edible glitter? Cotton Candy and Glitter Expert, Candy Molyneux from Sweet Spun Apothecary, stopped by to show us how we can create our own shimmer bombs that will take your cocktail party to new heights.

Glitter bomb in a sparkling beverage

Candy Molyneux and Ashley Thompson