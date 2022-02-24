So you’re going to the chapel and you’re gonna get married. You have your something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. But, do you want everything in your wedding done the same traditional way?
When it comes to a unity ceremony, you can do a traditional candle or mix colored sand together, or you can go very niche with a unity tea or unity sandwich. What if what you make together could serve a role in your future? Today, we showed you how to make a unity box or time capsule for your wedding day.
