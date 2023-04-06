Raise your hand if you have a kid – or three – who brings what seems like an endless amount of handmade art home each day. If you are like KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson, you’ve stashed a few pieces away for the memories – and then secretly (or not so secretly) thrown a large majority of these “masterpieces” away.



And while Sophie Daly doesn’t have kids quite yet, her husband Brady often fancies himself quite the artist, which is why she was super excited to learn how to make these hinged-frames – that make it easy to swap out your kids’ – or your husband’s – heart-felt creations.

DIY frame on hinges to easily swap out kids’ artwork