If you’ve paid any attention to trends we’re sure you’ve seen that many of them are cyclical. From the re-emergence of “McBling” fashion from the early aughts to the smudgy eyeliner from the 90’s. What’s old is new again. And, we’re on the ground floor of this home decor trend that you may have seen pop up on Pinterest or Instagram. Today, we made the groovy, 70’s classic. The God’s Eye.